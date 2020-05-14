Video
Hasina Mohiuddin infected of Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

CHATTOGRAM, May 13: Hasina Mohiuddin, wife of former mayor of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury and mother of Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, has been detected as positive for Covid-19.
"Eight samples from Hasina's residence were tested at BITID today (Wednesday). Of them, three, including Hasina Mohiuddin, were found corona positive," said Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi.
Earlier, her younger son Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury Salehin has been infected with coronavirus. They are in home isolation now, he added.    -BSS



