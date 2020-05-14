Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:10 AM
latest
Home Back Page

HC rejects Sangram editor’s bail prayer

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Abul Asad, editor of Bangla daily Sangram, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim passed the order after holding a virtual hearing on a petition filed by Asad seeking bail in the case.          
In its order, the bench said the lawyers for the accused may place the bail petition before it after the court resumes its regular function, which has been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak.
Asad's lawyer Shishir Monir said his client cannot be released from the jail      following the High Court order. Asad is now in Kashimpur Jail, he said.
Senior Lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain along with Mohammad Shishir Monir argued for the bail petition while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, Additional Attorney General Momtaz Uddin Fakir, Deputy Attorney General Dr. MD Bashirullah represented the state.
During hearing, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam strongly opposed the bail petition of Asad, saying that the accused has committed a serious offence by terming convicted war criminal Abdul QuaderMollah"a martyr" in his newspaper.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasina Mohiuddin infected of Covid-19
Central Police Hospital docs relatively less affected by virus
US Senate threatens sanctions on China over Covid-19 accounting
HC rejects Sangram editor’s bail prayer
Govt may cancel Saturday holiday to cover Covid-19 lockdown losses
PM to issue shutdown update today
Quader asks city corporations to take steps to wipe out mosquitoes
160 Bangladeshis return from Malaysia


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft