HC rejects Sangram editor’s bail prayer





The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim passed the order after holding a virtual hearing on a petition filed by Asad seeking bail in the case.

In its order, the bench said the lawyers for the accused may place the bail petition before it after the court resumes its regular function, which has been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak.

Asad's lawyer Shishir Monir said his client cannot be released from the jail following the High Court order. Asad is now in Kashimpur Jail, he said.

Senior Lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain along with Mohammad Shishir Monir argued for the bail petition while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, Additional Attorney General Momtaz Uddin Fakir, Deputy Attorney General Dr. MD Bashirullah represented the state.

During hearing, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam strongly opposed the bail petition of Asad, saying that the accused has committed a serious offence by terming convicted war criminal Abdul QuaderMollah"a martyr" in his newspaper.

























