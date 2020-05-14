PM to issue shutdown update today





Hasina will also issue instructions regarding the 'general holidays' via video conferencing with deputy commissioners and local representatives of a few districts, a government official said.

If Hasina decides to extend the shutdown, the Ministry of Public Administration will issue an order stating the conditions under which the shutdown will be implemented.

The government enforced a nationwide shutdown of offices, schools and public transport, which it termed a 'holiday', on Mar 26 and has since prolonged it in phases. -bdnews24.com





























