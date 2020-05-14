Video
Thursday, 14 May, 2020
Quader asks city corporations to take steps to wipe out mosquitoes

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday called upon all city corporations of the country to take effective measures to eradicate mosquitoes.
Quader made the call at a press conference at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area.
Obaidul Quader said, "The media has reported that there may be an outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue fever during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic. Signs have already been seen. Social awareness is urgent to get rid of Aedes."
"We have to take care that water does not accumulate around the house. In addition to tackling the coronavirus, I urge city corporations across the country to take effective measures to eradicate mosquitoes," he added.
Claiming that AL always stands by the people during all calamities, Quader said, "Apart from providing government assistance to 40 million people, the Awami League has also provided assistance to 1.20 million more families."
In addition to providing this relief assistance, 50,000 people will be given cash before Eid, which the Hon'ble Prime Minister may inaugurate tomorrow (today)."
Calling on the people not to be distracted by any propaganda about the distribution of relief, the AL General Secretary said, "At this time, a wicked group is carrying out propaganda about the distribution of relief. We urge people not to be misled by this propaganda. "
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said lockdown had been relaxed to keep the wheels of the economy moving. Even in neighboring India, the lockdown has been relaxed.
"The PM has made the right decision at the right time. I am requesting those who think the decision was wrong to think deeply the social and economic realities of Bangladesh and other countries of the world," he added.


