160 Bangladeshis return from Malaysia
Around 160 Bangladesh nationals with a body of a deceased returned Dhaka from Malaysia on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh in support of GD Assist chartered the flight of a passenger carrier for bringing them back who got stranded there amid suspension of international flights.
The Bangladeshis, who are currently stranded in Malaysia, contacted the High Commission of Bangladesh over time for making arrangements to send them back home.