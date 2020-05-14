Virtual courts gaining momentum among lawyers, litigants





According to the sources, 1,432 applications have been submitted in a day into the 'My Court' online portal on Wednesday.

A total of 1,013 out of 1,183 prisoners have been granted bail from the lower courts of the country through the virtual system.

Special officer and the spokesman of the Supreme Court Mohammad Saifur Rahman confirmed it to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

He said that a total of 1,157 bail applications were filed including in the lower courts by the accused, 11 new writ petitions were filed to two separate benches and 20 bail petitions with a High Court bench.

Earlier, more than144 accused were granted bail by the virtual court on Tuesday.

The Online courts started proceedings on a limited scale across the country on Monday.

On Wednesday the High Court bench denied bail to Abul Asad, editor of Daily Sangram and suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid.

Detained Abul Asad was arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act while Bazlur Rashid filed a bail petition in connection with a corruption case to the High Court bench.

Including two cases the HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim disposed of some 17 petitions on the day.

Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leon told his client Sahnaj Begum, secured bail till reopening of the regular court in a case filed with Bashkhali police station in Chottogram.

Meanwhile, the virtual courts in seven divisions are in Dhaka, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Tangail, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Kishoreganj, Rajbari, Chottogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Banderban, Noakhali, Cumilla, Feni, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Brahmanbaria, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Thakurgaon, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Maluvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrakona and Magura, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Meherpur, Narail, Chuadanga, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Jhenaidah, Kushtia, Jessore, Joypurhat, Natore, Nogaon, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Bagura, Pirojpur, Jhalakhati, Patuakhali, Bhola and Barishal, said a release signed by Supreme Court spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman.

The regular activities of courts across the country, including Appellate and High Court divisions of the Supreme Court, have been closed since March 26 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The closures are scheduled to continue till May 16.

President Md Abdul Hamid on May 9 issued an ordinance allowing the courts to run judicial functions by using information technology.

The Chief Justice on Sunday for the first time in the country on May 10, issued some directives for the courts about dealing with urgent cases by holding hearings on virtual platforms during the closure.

On the same day, the Chief Justice formed a bench of the Appellate Division with Justice Md Nuruzzaman and formed three single-judge benches of the High Court for holding the virtual hearing and disposing of urgent cases.

The three High Court judges are Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim, and Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar.

A day later Chief Justice constituted another single-member bench of the High Court.

















