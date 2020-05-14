Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:09 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Gerry Adams wins appeal

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

LONDON, May 13: Former Irish republican leader Gerry Adams on Wednesday won an appeal at Britain's Supreme Court against two convictions dating back to the darkest days of the violence in Northern Ireland.
Adams, who as Sinn Fein leader was for decades the political figurehead of the anti-British movement in the province, received two jail terms in 1975 for trying to escape from prison.
But he argued that his original detention in 1973, under the British government's controversial "internment" programme of holding terror suspects without trial, was invalid.
The Supreme Court judges unanimously agreed, saying the original interim custody order (ICO) should have been made personally by the British minister for Northern Ireland at the time.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gerry Adams wins appeal
Brazil becoming new hotspot
Pompeo in Israel for WB talks
UN chief urges religious leaders to challenge ‘harmful messages’
FB sorry for role in 2018 Sri Lanka anti-Muslim riots
Trump admin sued over border wall
Corona pandemic: Latest global developments
Europe steps up reopening, unveils plans for summer travel


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft