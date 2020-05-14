Gerry Adams wins appeal

LONDON, May 13: Former Irish republican leader Gerry Adams on Wednesday won an appeal at Britain's Supreme Court against two convictions dating back to the darkest days of the violence in Northern Ireland.

Adams, who as Sinn Fein leader was for decades the political figurehead of the anti-British movement in the province, received two jail terms in 1975 for trying to escape from prison.

But he argued that his original detention in 1973, under the British government's controversial "internment" programme of holding terror suspects without trial, was invalid.

The Supreme Court judges unanimously agreed, saying the original interim custody order (ICO) should have been made personally by the British minister for Northern Ireland at the time. -AFP