Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:09 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Brazil becoming new hotspot

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

BRASILIA, May 13: Brazil`s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus passed Germany on Tuesday, as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fought states over his wish to reopen gyms and beauty parlours even as his country risks becoming a new global hotspot for the pandemic.
Brazil has confirmed 177,589 cases since its outbreak began in late February, passing Germany`s 170,508 confirmed cases and drawing nearly even with France`s tally of 178,225 confirmed and probable cases. Europe is beginning to lift lockdowns as the death toll in the region eases, but the outbreak is still accelerating in Brazil, where President Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the disease and criticized state governments` isolation orders.
On Tuesday, Brazil recorded its deadliest day yet, with 881 confirmed deaths in 24 hours from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gerry Adams wins appeal
Brazil becoming new hotspot
Pompeo in Israel for WB talks
UN chief urges religious leaders to challenge ‘harmful messages’
FB sorry for role in 2018 Sri Lanka anti-Muslim riots
Trump admin sued over border wall
Corona pandemic: Latest global developments
Europe steps up reopening, unveils plans for summer travel


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft