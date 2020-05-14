Brazil becoming new hotspot





Brazil has confirmed 177,589 cases since its outbreak began in late February, passing Germany`s 170,508 confirmed cases and drawing nearly even with France`s tally of 178,225 confirmed and probable cases. Europe is beginning to lift lockdowns as the death toll in the region eases, but the outbreak is still accelerating in Brazil, where President Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the disease and criticized state governments` isolation orders.

On Tuesday, Brazil recorded its deadliest day yet, with 881 confirmed deaths in 24 hours from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus. -REUTERS

















