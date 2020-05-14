Video
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:09 AM
Pompeo in Israel for WB talks

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020

JERUSALEM, May 13: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel Wednesday for talks with leaders on plans to annex swathes of the occupied West Bank, which has been rocked by two days of deadly violence.
Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meeting in Jerusalem, also voiced fresh condemnation of their common foe Iran, accusing the Islamic republic of promoting terrorism during the coronavirus pandemic.
The visit by US President Donald Trump's top diplomat comes a day before Netanyahu's unity government with rival-turned ally Benny Gantz was to be sworn in, ending a year of political paralysis.
It also coincided with an upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank.    -AFP


