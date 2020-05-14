UN chief urges religious leaders to challenge ‘harmful messages’





The UN chief warned a video meeting on the role of faith leaders in addressing the challenges of Covid-19 that "extremists and radical groups are seeking to exploit eroding trust in leadership and feed on people's vulnerability to serve their own ends." He called on faith leaders to promote solidarity based on human rights and human dignity as well as social cohesion, mutual respect and understanding.

Religious leaders can play "a pivotal role" in their communities and beyond "to deliver solutions to not only address the pandemic, but to recover better," Guterres said, and they can encourage all communities "to promote non-violence and reject xenophobia, racism and all forms of intolerance." The meeting, organized by Morocco's U.N. Ambassador Omar Hilale, was also addressed by Catholic, Jewish and Muslim religious leaders and other U.N. officials involved in promoting inter-religious harmony.

Citing an "alarming increase in violence against women and girls" as the pandemic spreads, Guterres appealed to religious leaders "to categorically condemn such acts and support shared principles of partnership, equality, respect and compassion." He also called on the leaders to fight against disinformation and misinformation about Covid-19 by using their networks and communications to promote World Health Organization recommended measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 including physical distancing and good hygiene. And he urged them to ensure that worship, religious ceremonies and burial practices, "comply with these measures." -AP















