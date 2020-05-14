Corona pandemic: Latest global developments





CHINA CITY IN PARTIAL LOCKDOWN

A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its borders, cut off transport links and closed schools after the emergence of a local coronavirus cluster that has fuelled fears about a second wave of infections in China. Jilin, with a population of more than four million, suspended bus services and said it will only allow residents to leave the city if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours and complete an unspecified period of "strict self-isolation".

SEOUL SEES TESTS SURGE

Coronavirus screening has surged in South Korea since authorities introduced anonymous testing, officials said, as they scrambled to tackle a nightclub cluster amid concerns anti-gay prejudice could impede the response. The country has been held up as a global model in how to curb the virus, but a spike of new cases, driven by the cluster in venues in Seoul's Itaewon district -- including several gay clubs -- forced authorities to delay this week's planned re-opening of schools.

HK 24-DAY CLEAN SHEET ENDS

Two people in Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus, officials said, ending a 24-day run of no new local cases that saw the city begin to ease social distancing regulations. The financial hub was on course for 28 days of no local transmissions -- a yardstick often used by epidemiologists to judge if an outbreak has been defeated.

IRAN REOPENS MOSQUES

In spite of their fears over the coronavirus, hundreds of pious Iranians took advantage of the temporary opening of mosques Wednesday to pray at one of the holiest times of year. The mask-clad faithful for the most part adhered to social distancing guidelines as they sat in designated areas of Reihanat al-Hussein mosque, in west Tehran. Clutching their own prayer mats and Korans, they showed up with their families, including a couple with a baby, and appeared to be in high spirits.

SAVING EUROPE'S SUMMER HOLIDAY

The European Union is set to present recommendations on Wednesday to save the summer season in Europe's tourism sector, including urging EU countries to gradually reopen shuttered internal borders. Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair says it plans to restore 40 percent of its flights from July, provided government restrictions on EU flights are lifted and health measures are put in place at airports.

SCHOOLS REOPEN IN FRANCE

Thousands of primary and nursery schools reopen throughout France as the government eases its coronavirus lockdown rules despite some fears of a second waves of infections. Teachers wear face masks and the children's chairs are separated to avoid spreading the disease.

QUARANTINE, CONFINEMENT

People arriving in Spain will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine, the government announces, with the measure to come into effect on Friday and remain in place until May 24, and beyond if necessary. Algeria extends confinement measures to May 29, after the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

VIOLATE DISTANCING, CLEAN TOILETS!

Indonesians who violate social distancing rules in the capital Jakarta could be forced to clean toilets under a range of punishments listed in new rules aimed at battling coronavirus infections.

Twitter staff allowed to work from home 'forever'

Twitter said Tuesday it is unlikely to open its offices before September, and that many of its employees will be permitted to work from home permanently even after the end of the coronavirus lockdowns.

The San Francisco-based company said it was among the first to move to telework in March as a result of the health crisis and that it will continue that policy indefinitely as part of a move towards a "distributed workforce." -AFP

























