Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:09 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump aide Kushner suggests delay possible in US election

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

US Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Richard Burr (R-NC) greet each other with an elbow bump before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine COVID-19 and Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School on May 12 in Washington, DC. photo : AFP

US Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Richard Burr (R-NC) greet each other with an elbow bump before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine COVID-19 and Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School on May 12 in Washington, DC. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, May 13: President Donald Trump's aide and son in law Jared Kushner said he couldn't guarantee the US presidential election will take place on time, due to the coronavirus pandemic -- only to walk back his comment.
The election is scheduled for November 3 by law and the White House has no authority to make a change. However, Kushner's remark on Tuesday touched a nerve as Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden head into the increasingly tense final six months of campaigning.
Asked in an interview by Time magazine whether he could commit to the election being on schedule, even if a second coronavirus wave breaks out, Kushner said: "I'm not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that's the plan."
"Hopefully by the time we get to September, October, November, we've done enough work with testing and with all the different things we're trying to do to prevent a future outbreak of the magnitude that would make us shut down again," said Kushner, whose title is senior advisor.
Although Kushner did not say he wanted a change in date and noted "it's not my decision to make," his remarks were attacked by Trump critics as evidence of overreach.
Shortly after, Kushner issued a clarification to NBC News, saying "I have not been involved in, nor am I aware of, any discussions about trying to change the date of the presidential election."
The election date is under scrutiny given the massive logistical disruption caused by coronavirus lockdowns and the risk that voters will stay away from crowded polling stations. However, both Trump and Biden have said they see no change in date happening.
In most polls, Biden is leading Trump, whose first term has been marred by impeachment, a two-year probe into his links with Russia, and unprecedented political partisanship across the country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gerry Adams wins appeal
Brazil becoming new hotspot
Pompeo in Israel for WB talks
UN chief urges religious leaders to challenge ‘harmful messages’
FB sorry for role in 2018 Sri Lanka anti-Muslim riots
Trump admin sued over border wall
Corona pandemic: Latest global developments
Europe steps up reopening, unveils plans for summer travel


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft