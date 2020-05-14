Video
Thursday, 14 May, 2020
Serena eager to return after lockdown break

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LOS ANGELES, MAY 13: US superstar Serena Williams says she's ready to play "real tennis" after the enforced rest of coronavirus quarantine.
"I really look forward to getting back on the court," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said in a chat with elder sister Venus during an Instagram live workout on Tuesday.




"It's what I do best. I absolutely love playing."
Tennis is on hiatus until at least mid-July thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the French Open postponed until autumn and Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II.
Serena said she'd come to see the break as "a necessary evil.
"I felt like my body needed it, even though I didn't want it," said the 38-year-old, who last won a Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. "And now I'm feeling better than ever. I'm feeling more relaxed, more fit. Now I can go out and play real tennis."    -AFP



