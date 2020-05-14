National booters continue great job





The Bangladesh national football team players Topu Borman, Sohel Rana, Babu, Rabby along with football coaches Mahbubur Rahman Litu, Milon Molla, Rezaul Haque Jamal, Jewel, Bangladesh Football Federation executive member and Kho kho general secretary Fazlur Rahman Babul distributed the food items at Khilgaon High School south of Taltola market in the city, organised by Canary Wharf UK football and Kho Kho Federation.

The food items included rice, cereal, potatoes, salt, wheat, sugar, oil, sanitation and etc.

It was not new for Topu as he earlier came forward to extend his helping hand by donating one week of fooding cost to two hundred under privileged families affected by COVID-19.

The national defender donated the cash through his word councilor of Narayanganj on May 2 last.

Not only that, Topu also sponsored the nineteen women's booters of Bangladesh Football Federation by providing them fooding cost of two weeks. -BSS





























The national booters continued their great job as they have distributed today relief of one week of food wage bag among the 150 under privileged poor family affected by COVID-19.The Bangladesh national football team players Topu Borman, Sohel Rana, Babu, Rabby along with football coaches Mahbubur Rahman Litu, Milon Molla, Rezaul Haque Jamal, Jewel, Bangladesh Football Federation executive member and Kho kho general secretary Fazlur Rahman Babul distributed the food items at Khilgaon High School south of Taltola market in the city, organised by Canary Wharf UK football and Kho Kho Federation.The food items included rice, cereal, potatoes, salt, wheat, sugar, oil, sanitation and etc.It was not new for Topu as he earlier came forward to extend his helping hand by donating one week of fooding cost to two hundred under privileged families affected by COVID-19.The national defender donated the cash through his word councilor of Narayanganj on May 2 last.Not only that, Topu also sponsored the nineteen women's booters of Bangladesh Football Federation by providing them fooding cost of two weeks. -BSS