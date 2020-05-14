Former U19 pacer Asik tests positive for Covid-19





A lanky pacer Ashikur played Under-19 World Cup in 2002 but a back pain cut short his promising career.

"I have been suffering from fever and cough for the last one week. After being tested, I was found positive. Then at the advice of our BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowhdury, I admitted into the hospital," Ashikur told the reporters.

After his career was cut short by prolonged injury, Ashikur involved himself in coaching career. He was the assistant coach of Bangladesh Women's team and also acted as the coach of BCB game development.

Besides, he was the assistant coach of Prime Bank and Old DOHS in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. -BSS







































Former Under-19 fast bowler Ashikur Rahman Mojumder was admitted into the hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19.A lanky pacer Ashikur played Under-19 World Cup in 2002 but a back pain cut short his promising career."I have been suffering from fever and cough for the last one week. After being tested, I was found positive. Then at the advice of our BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowhdury, I admitted into the hospital," Ashikur told the reporters.After his career was cut short by prolonged injury, Ashikur involved himself in coaching career. He was the assistant coach of Bangladesh Women's team and also acted as the coach of BCB game development.Besides, he was the assistant coach of Prime Bank and Old DOHS in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. -BSS