

Tamim Iqbal to go live with Rohit Sharma on Facebook

Rohit Sharma, one of the best openers in India and world cricket, will join Tamim live as the second foreign cricketer after former South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Everyone is under home quarantine at this time in coronavirus pandemic. The star opener of the Bangladesh national team has organized a live session on social media Facebook to give people a little joy in this uncomfortable moment.

It started on May 2 (Saturday). Tamim along with fellow cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim arranged a live session on social media Instagram.

After Mushfiqur, the opener arranged three more live chats with Mahmudullah Riyad, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Taskin Ahmed-Rubel Hossain. Most recently, he brought in three former national team captains - Habibul Bashar Sumon, Khaled Mahmud Sujon and Naimur Rahman Durjoy.

In this live session, Tamim will now join abroad with foreign cricketers. Former South African captain and one of the most successful batsman Faf du Plessis appeared on Tamim's live on Wednesday.

Tamim will go Facebook live with the Indian opener Rohit on Friday, May 15 at 10.30 pm, Bangladesh time (10.00 IST).





















