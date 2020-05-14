Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:08 AM
latest
Home Sports

Fake bidding forces suspension of auction for Mushfiqur's bat

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim

Auction for the bat of Mushfiqur Rahim, what he used to smash the first-ever double-ton for Bangladesh back in 2013 against Sri Lanka, has been suspended indefinitely due to countless fake bidding.
Mushfiqur was the first Bangladeshi cricketer to announce putting his historic bat on auction aiming to raise money for the disadvantaged people around the country who have been left stranded due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The auction was suspended on Tuesday after the bidding crossed the mark of BDT 40 lakh. But the organizers-- Nibco and Pickaboo.com -- claimed that  most of the bidders were fake as they have bid unexpectedly.
"We are not asking for token money or safety deposit from the interested people. We wanted to make it as open as possible. But due to many fake bidders, we had to pause it temporarily. We are hoping to come back soon with the option to filter the fake bidders," Pickaboo.com CEO Morin Talukder told the media.
Right after Mushfqiur, Shakib Al Hasan had also put his bat auction, and his bat was sold for BDT 20 lakh. All of this fund will be used to help the people around the country under the initiative taken by Shakib Al Hasan Foundation.
Like Mushfiqur and Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali also put their cricketing gears on the auction to raise money to help the underprivileged people during this pandemic. Besides this, a good number of cricketers have been helping people from their personal funds as well.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena eager to return after lockdown break
Archer says Smith blow made him think of Hughes
Women's World Cup cricket qualifiers postponed over virus
National booters continue great job
Former U19 pacer Asik tests positive for Covid-19
Tamim Iqbal to go live with Rohit Sharma on Facebook
'Rawalpindi Express' challenges Rs 10 crore defamation case
Fake bidding forces suspension of auction for Mushfiqur's bat


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft