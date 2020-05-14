Fake bidding forces suspension of auction for Mushfiqur's bat



Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur was the first Bangladeshi cricketer to announce putting his historic bat on auction aiming to raise money for the disadvantaged people around the country who have been left stranded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The auction was suspended on Tuesday after the bidding crossed the mark of BDT 40 lakh. But the organizers-- Nibco and Pickaboo.com -- claimed that most of the bidders were fake as they have bid unexpectedly.

"We are not asking for token money or safety deposit from the interested people. We wanted to make it as open as possible. But due to many fake bidders, we had to pause it temporarily. We are hoping to come back soon with the option to filter the fake bidders," Pickaboo.com CEO Morin Talukder told the media.

Right after Mushfqiur, Shakib Al Hasan had also put his bat auction, and his bat was sold for BDT 20 lakh. All of this fund will be used to help the people around the country under the initiative taken by Shakib Al Hasan Foundation.

Like Mushfiqur and Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali also put their cricketing gears on the auction to raise money to help the underprivileged people during this pandemic. Besides this, a good number of cricketers have been helping people from their personal funds as well. -UNB





















