

Rumana heaves sigh of relief at postponement of ICC WC Qualifier

The world cricket apex body in press release on Tuesday revealed that the World Cup Qualifier which was slated to be held from July 3-19 in Sri Lanka was deferred due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Even though they are the Asian Champions, Bangladesh had never played any one-day World Cup that is big disappointment of the Women's team.

This year they were adamant to make it, only to be left disappointed by the Covid-19 outbreak as the cricket and practice have been postponed indefinitely. The Women's team management had already chalked out a plan to how they would practice and ended as a top team in the Qualifier. A total of three teams would have the entry to the 2021 Women's World Cup from the 10-team Qualifier tournament.

Bangladesh Women's team had returned to the country on March 4 after ending a disappointing T20 World Cup journey. As they were due to start the practice session for the World Cup qualifier, the outbreak of coronavirus put everything on hold.

"If the World Cup Qualifier begins on time, we could fall in great danger because we haven't had any adequate practice session for the tournament," Rumana told the reporters here today.

"This is good that the ICC postponed the tournament. Now we will get enough time to practice for the tournament once the situation becomes normal. We have already played four T20 World Cups but we could never play any one-day World Cup. This time we are desperate to make it. So the decision of the ICC is very helpful for us," she concluded. -BSS































