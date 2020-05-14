Khulna village gets 100pc power coverage













The village came under 100 percent electrification programme on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through videoconference.

Abdus Salam Murshedi, Member of Parliament from Khulna-4 constituency, was present as chief guest and Managing Director of WZPDCL Engineer Shafique Uddin was present as special guest. WZPDCL Chief Engineer Mustafizur Rahman presided over the programme.

Through the electrification project, 150 clients of Kamargati village, two mosques, madrasha and the irrigation pump machine would reach under 100 percent electricity supply coverage, said Salam Murshedi.

