Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:08 AM
3 plastic factories fined

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

RANGPUR, May 13: A mobile court Wednesday fined the owners of three old plastic factories in Mahiganj area of the metropolis Taka 70,000 for violating the Bangladesh Environment Protection Act, 1995.
Executive Magistrate Afrin Jahan in presence of Inspector of the District Department of Environment Kazi Saifuddin with assistance of the Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) conducted the mobile court.
The mobile court fined the plastic factories under section 6 (Ga) of the Bangladesh Environment Protection Act, 1995 for violating the Act and polluting the environment with running their production activities without environmental clearance.    -BSS


