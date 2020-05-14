82 percent Boro paddy harvested in Ctg region





The farmers in Chattogram division comprising the districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Feni and Laxmipur are expecting to get, on a average, 10.7 metric tons of hybrid, Ufshi and some local varieties of paddy on per hectare land.

Boro paddy is cultivated on 2,30,000 hectares of land this year with a target of cultivating 241,000 hectares in five district of the division.

Nasir Uddin, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Chattogram told BSS that the farmers in the division have got the expected yield while harvesting paddy even in the current coronavirus situation.

A total of 82 percent paddy has already been harvested in the five districts in Chattogram division till today, he added. -BSS

































