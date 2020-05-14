Three fishing cat cubs rescued in Cumilla

CUMILLA, May 13: Police have rescued three rare fishing cat cubs, locally known as 'Mecho Bagh', from Changaon Noapara village in Laksham upazila on Monday and handed these over to the forest department.

Mohamamd Nurul Karim, a forest official of Cumilla Forest Department, said Masum Khan, son of Sirajul Islam captured the three fishing cats from his paddy filed on Monday noon.

On information, a team of Laksham Police rescued the three cubs on Monday night and handed these over to the forest officials concerned on Tuesday afternoon, said Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Laksham Police Station.

Nurul Karim said the fishing cat cubs, aged about four months, will be sent to Dulahazara Safari Park in Cox's Bazar. -UNB













