Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:07 AM
Coronavirus: Over 4.55 crore people get govt relief so far

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Over 4.55 crore people across the country have received relief provided by the government with a view to easing their sufferings and miseries during the coronavirus crisis.
A total of 1,53,217 mts of rice was allocated as relief and 1.19 lakh mts was distributed among 4.55 crore people and over 1.2crore families of the country till May 12 (Tuesday), said a handout on Wednesday.
Besides, the government has allocated nearly Tk 85 crore in cash as relief and Tk 53.08 crore so far has been distributed among 3.14 crore individuals of 61,24,388 families.
Apart from this, a total of 8.5 lakh beneficiaries of 4.10lakh families received Tk 12.76 crore as baby food aid worth, out of Taka 17.54 crore allocated by the government, the handout added.    -UNB


