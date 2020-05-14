Coronavirus: Over 4.55 crore people get govt relief so far





A total of 1,53,217 mts of rice was allocated as relief and 1.19 lakh mts was distributed among 4.55 crore people and over 1.2crore families of the country till May 12 (Tuesday), said a handout on Wednesday.

Besides, the government has allocated nearly Tk 85 crore in cash as relief and Tk 53.08 crore so far has been distributed among 3.14 crore individuals of 61,24,388 families.

Apart from this, a total of 8.5 lakh beneficiaries of 4.10lakh families received Tk 12.76 crore as baby food aid worth, out of Taka 17.54 crore allocated by the government, the handout added. -UNB



























