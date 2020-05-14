Video
Khulna village gets 100pc power coverage

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
City Desk

West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) on Tuesday inaugurated the 100 percent electrification programme at Kamargati village under Barakpur union under Dighalia upazila of Khulna, a press release said.
The village came under 100 percent electrification programme on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through videoconference.
Abdus Salam Murshedi, Member of Parliament from Khulna-4 constituency, was present as chief guest and Managing Director of WZPDCL Engineer Shafique Uddin was present as special guest. WZPDCL Chief Engineer Mustafizur Rahman presided over the programme.




Through the electrification project, 150 clients of Kamargati village, two mosques, madrasha and the irrigation pump machine would reach under 100 percent electricity supply coverage, said Salam Murshedi.




