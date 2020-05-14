Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 May, 2020, 2:07 AM
latest
Home News

Isolation ward inaugurated at Holy Family Hospital for Covid-19 patients

Published : Thursday, 14 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

A 25-bed isolation ward has been inaugurated at the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in the capital to facilitate the treatment of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) infected patients.
The health department of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) said that this isolation ward has been set up in support with the Danish Red Cross, said a press release on Wednesday.
Hospital authorities said this isolation ward will be used for treating the Covid-19 infected patients.
The society said the patients having COVID-19 symptoms would be kept in this isolation ward for intensive surveillance while separate arrangements will be kept in this ward for male, female and child patients.
Besides, there will be arrangements for providing services to the patients by the psychologists, social workers and physicians to the patients and their family members.
BDRCS vice chairman and IFRC Governing Board member Dr Habibe Millat, MP inaugurated the isolation ward as the chief guest at the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital this morning.
BDRCS Secretary General M Firoz Salahuddin, Director (Health) Dr Shahana Zafar, Danish Red Cross Country Manager, Red Crescent Hospital Principal Major General (retd) Dr Harunur Rashid, and Hospital Director Prof Dr Mohammad Morshed spoke, among others, on the occasion.
BDRCS Deputy Secretary General M Rafiqul Islam, physicians, and other officials and employees of the hospital were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Habibe Millat, MP said that the hospital has always been providing treatment facilities with reputation and its continuity would be maintained as a COVID-19 hospital.
"The Red Crescent Society works for serving the humanity," he said urging the physicians, other officials and employees of the hospital to strictly follow the government rules while discharging their duties.
He also informed that special treatment facilities have been kept in this hospital for the COVID-19 infected autistic and physically challenged patients so that they are not deprived of treatment facilities by any means.
Meanwhile, the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital has already started the operations of its 500-bed hospital as a COVID-19 hospital as Health Minister Zahid Maleq inaugurated the operations of this on May 10.
Society Chairman Hafiz Ahmed Mazumder, MP, and Vice Chairman Dr Habibe Millat, MP was present, among others, on the occasion.        -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna village gets 100pc power coverage
3 plastic factories fined
82 percent Boro paddy harvested in Ctg region
Three fishing cat cubs rescued in Cumilla
Coronavirus: Over 4.55 crore people get govt relief so far
Khulna village gets 100pc power coverage
Isolation ward inaugurated at Holy Family Hospital for Covid-19 patients
Mental health during Coronavirus: Experts for avoiding overuse of gadgets


Latest News
Lottery begins in Thakurgaon to select farmers to buy paddy
AL leader Riad Ahmed Sarker distributes food in Raipura
Suspended BCL leader placed on fresh remand
Govt signs $100m deal with ADB for mitigating COVID-19 pandemic
9 detected with corona positive in Rangamati, total cases now 14
PM to launch cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families Thursday
Traders announce to cut hot spice prices up to 25 per cent
Lightning strikes kills schoolboy
Virtual courts: 1,013 accused get bail on third day
ICCR arranges 'United We Fight' musical creation
Most Read News
Bangladesh sees 19 deaths, 1,162 cases in single day
Another physician dies of coronavirus
BSMMU receives Gonoshasthya kits
2nd City Bank top official dies of COVID-19
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?
Lack of formal facilities forces coastal people to turn to money lenders
Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression
Cost of hasty reopening of factories
ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft