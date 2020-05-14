Isolation ward inaugurated at Holy Family Hospital for Covid-19 patients





The health department of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) said that this isolation ward has been set up in support with the Danish Red Cross, said a press release on Wednesday.

Hospital authorities said this isolation ward will be used for treating the Covid-19 infected patients.

The society said the patients having COVID-19 symptoms would be kept in this isolation ward for intensive surveillance while separate arrangements will be kept in this ward for male, female and child patients.

Besides, there will be arrangements for providing services to the patients by the psychologists, social workers and physicians to the patients and their family members.

BDRCS vice chairman and IFRC Governing Board member Dr Habibe Millat, MP inaugurated the isolation ward as the chief guest at the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital this morning.

BDRCS Secretary General M Firoz Salahuddin, Director (Health) Dr Shahana Zafar, Danish Red Cross Country Manager, Red Crescent Hospital Principal Major General (retd) Dr Harunur Rashid, and Hospital Director Prof Dr Mohammad Morshed spoke, among others, on the occasion.

BDRCS Deputy Secretary General M Rafiqul Islam, physicians, and other officials and employees of the hospital were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Habibe Millat, MP said that the hospital has always been providing treatment facilities with reputation and its continuity would be maintained as a COVID-19 hospital.

"The Red Crescent Society works for serving the humanity," he said urging the physicians, other officials and employees of the hospital to strictly follow the government rules while discharging their duties.

He also informed that special treatment facilities have been kept in this hospital for the COVID-19 infected autistic and physically challenged patients so that they are not deprived of treatment facilities by any means.

Meanwhile, the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital has already started the operations of its 500-bed hospital as a COVID-19 hospital as Health Minister Zahid Maleq inaugurated the operations of this on May 10.

Society Chairman Hafiz Ahmed Mazumder, MP, and Vice Chairman Dr Habibe Millat, MP was present, among others, on the occasion. -BSS

















