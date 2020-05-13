Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:42 AM
Home Editorial

Cost of hasty reopening of factories

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Cost of hasty reopening of factories

This is exactly what we had feared, and this is exactly what is happening. Since the reopening of RMG factories, at least 58 workers have become infected in no less than 35 factories spreading across Ashulia, Gazipur, and Narayanganj to the Port city of Chittagong. And it is all happening against the backdrop of a steep surge of nearly a thousand being infected with the Coronavirus throughout the country every day. However, we wonder if the factory owners are realising what colossal health calamity they are about to invite.

The reckless decision had been a major cause for inter-district spreading of the virus within the greater Dhaka division. Free movement of workers, living nearby the Gazipur-Ashulia-Savar industrial belt has wreaked havoc on the health of the local populace.

According to the industrial police, 1,750 factories in different industrial belts across the country have begun operating since last Monday. The factories were supposed to reopen in phases and zone-wise, not haphazardly, as decided at a high-profile meeting of government high-ups, leaders of trade bodies of the apparel sector, experts and economists on April 25 , but it has been proved once more that our owners have little respect for system , discipline and strategic thinking.

We would like to focus upon a few key points on the topic of reopening of RMG factories in the midst of higher number of infected cases in Bangladesh.  First, maintaining social distance inside any garment factory, irrespective of its size and workforce, is not possible due to the nature of manufacturing operations and lack of space. Second, most factories are equipped with few toilets to address the sanitation and hygiene issues of workers - a key factor for community transmission.  And most importantly, our apparel factories were not built upon the guidelines of pandemic prevention.





No matter what degree of preventive measures are adopted, it will never be enough and effective to counter spreading of a contagious virus. Moreover, the closely located factories in a row or an industrial zone can spread the virus like wildfire.
The RMG business community here has evidently begun to play a dangerous game with public health and well being - similar to playing with fire. However, once they lose control of the fire it will burn many.

Will BGMEA and BKMEA leadership take the responsibility of any future health crisis?



