Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:42 AM
Letter To the Editor

Stay beside poor people in Ramadan

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dear Sir

Donation is a great work and it is benevolent for all. The holy Ramadan is a month of donation, million of Muslims try to do their best way for charity. During Ramadan, both fasting and acts of charity are obligatory upon Muslims who are able to do so. As a result, during Ramadan, much charitable giving is done by the community or persons. Donations are usually focused on giving to those stricken by poverty and hunger.





During Ramadan, we used to arrange various items for our day end Iftar and sometimes we incurred a huge expenditure in this connection. Many Muslims cannot perform the fasting due to food and starvation is their common phenomenon. Zakat is a common charity during Ramadan but if we arrange less Iftar items, avoid gala Iftar Party, purchase less Eid gift and if we donate the same to poor stricken by poverty and hunger, then it will be a great job and many people will be benefited from starvation. So, all of us who are affordable and solvent should come forward to stay beside destitute by incurring less in this holy Ramadan.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



