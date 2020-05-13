

Covid-19 pandemic: Recession or depression



The COVID-19 pandemic has brought much economic activity around the world to a stop, making a global recession appear inevitable and could become a depression if policy makers don't act fast enough and subsequently that could send financial markets from a drawdown to a meltdown. Keeping in mind that time span is the key differentiation between a recession and a depression.



While a recession termed as temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters and a depression means the downturn has lasted a much longer time usually years with much deeper impact. However, none of these risk factors exist in today's environment. Governments, Central banks and policymakers are supporting the economy with expansionary monetary and fiscal policy such as interest-rate cuts, liquidity injections, tax relief, and industry bailouts etc.



In consideration with such supports, Bangladesh PM unveils BDT 807.50 billion COVID-19 stimulus packages in four different phases on different dates (BDT 50 billion for employees of active export oriented industries, BDT 300 billion for industries and service sector industries, BDT 200 billion for cottage, manufacturing and SME, BDT 127.50 billion for importers of raw materials of various sorts, BDT 50 billion for exporters, BDT 50 billion for small and medium farmers in rural areas and BDT 30 billion for low income professionals, micro businessman) to enhance its effort to overcome the economic losses due to the COVID-19 situation.



Indeed, these are good packages committing approximately 2.52 per cent of GDP growth to keep businesses in industries and services buoyant with a particular focus on protecting employment and labor income. While these are good packages but its delivery system holds the key i.e. end users of the packages should be ensured not to committing any recession or depression in Bangladesh economy as 2020 seems to be forming a perfect storm of its own kind.



Remember, in a recession, we have to carefully analyze output gap (the difference between what the economy could produce and what it was producing) and such output gap could fill up with money. A possible remedy is to invest in infrastructure projects and give families cash. If conglomerates and consumers won't spend, then the government should spend on their behalf, creating the economic demand necessary to push the economy back to normal.



Analyze the sudden stop i.e. the unexpected termination of economic activity all across the country. Few months ago, people were going to work, eating in restaurants, buying flights, planning car purchases, looking at new homes, growing workforces, holding conferences etc. Now, almost every contributing country in the global economy is sheltering in place, and much of the economy has simply stopped. However, lock-down may be ease in some countries to remain the economy competitive in the market.



Goods and production shortages have an immediate impact on small businesses that generally maintain low inventory and have reduced resources. These businesses are therefore unable to sustain an amplified downturn. To reduce costs and try to save themselves these businesses have no other option but to begin reducing staff and the ripple effect begins. Big businesses will not be far behind. Another negative impact of pandemic is curtailing investment.



Also, the devastated stock market will be a disaster for those in or near retirement and are watching wealth who/they worked their whole lives to build fall down in the space of months. The negative impact on major economies imposed by COVID-19 would significantly decrease the value of companies, stocks, and real estate, as investors' panic-sell in response to the outbreak. Unlike some of the direct economic strikes, their reticence to spend will slow economic growth long after the direct crisis ends.



Another possibility is a financial crisis, in which the markets for corporate debt or government bonds or international currency flows lock up, and create a contagion of their own. So what to do? Remember, this isn't 2008. It's worse and starts with a warning. How do we keep the economy in a position where, when the pandemic goes away, can we recover quickly? We need to avoid a permanent loss of capital and business knowledge, indeed.



When the economy stops, and GDP drops, workers lose their jobs and it's coming very quickly. It may already be here. Initial data suggests, for instance, first COVID-19 country China unemployment rate jumped to 6.20%, retail sales of consumer goods dropped 20.50%, industrial production fell 13.50%, while fixed assets investment fell 24.50% over the same period. The global economy is seeing a spike in unemployment claims massively and makes the situation gradually worst.



As such, how quickly can we get the economy back to normal?" In 2020, we face two questions in conflict with each other. Firstly, how do we stop mass deaths from COVID-19? Secondly, how can we make sure there's an economy to come back to, once can we get back to normal? Only solving the public health problem could wreak chaos on the economy, while focusing solely on keeping the economy humming will wreak havoc on public health.



Finally, to defend the world safe from next recession or depression, we have no way but to analyze carefully following three issues unquestionably, firstly, fiscal and monetary policy makers around the world will have to pull out all the stops to prevent what currently looks like a foreseeable recession from turning into a depression, secondly, a depression could send financial markets from a drawdown to a meltdown, and, finally, in addition to facilitating more expansionary fiscal policy, central banks will also have to ensure that credit can continue to flow to conglomerates, small and medium enterprises and households.



The writer works at Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) as Manager Operation.

















