

Are the governments puzzled by coronavirus?



In easing lockdown Bangladesh is not alone. Several European countries including severely virus-hit Britain and even the United States are gradually reopening their economic activities amid rising tolls.



The start of the reopening has sparked criticism against the administrations as it is likely to spread the virus. It is true that within two weeks of repeating of the ministries and the garment factories in Bangladesh, the number of deaths and infection have spiked in the country. The situation is likely to deteriorate as most markets except some large shopping malls in the capital and other big cities, reopened on last Sunday.



In the meantime prayers in congregation have also been allowed in mosques from last Friday with an advice to maintain social distancing. Attendees say cleanliness, sanitization and social distancing are being maintained in the mosques, where, however, more than one congregation (jammat) are being held for a single time prayer (waqt) as the social distancing needs much bigger space, allowing lesser number of devotees at a time. After partially reopening, some ministries and markets, the government was under tremendous pressure to reopen mosques amid the ongoing Ramadan.

Probably there has been no alternative for the government to reopen some important ministries in order to run the administration, fight against coronavirus, conduct relief operations, and allow low income people to earn their livelihood extending their informal services to the shoppers and traders.



However, on the opening day the response of the shoppers was not that much encouraging as the number of customers were too low as they feared contagion of virus in the shopping centres, which are supposed to maintain prescribed social distancing which is simply impossible during Eid shopping.



It is predicted that the Eid shopping may remain dull as the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 rose to 250 with infection of 16000 plus people in Bangladesh as of on Tuesday.



Meanwhile the government and the ruling Awami League have claimed to have successfully handled the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, as the number of dead and infected people are far lower than many other countries across the world. However, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are piling blames against the government for failing to address the pandemic. They criticise the government for easing the lockdown and reopening some ministries and the shopping centres, for the benefit of the few. BNP says the government will have to bear the responsibility if the number of deaths from the raging coronavirus rises.



Like Bangladesh the pandemic has become a political issue in many countries of the world. It has become an issue for the opposition to hit the incumbent governments, which may also try to use the issue in the upcoming national elections. Some powerful countries of the world are also likely to use the issue against their economic and defence rivals.



Being mauled seriously by the coronavirus (with 80,870 death and 1,371, 000 infection as of on Monday), US President Donald Trump has blamed without any authentic proof, its arch economic rival China of releasing the virus from its laboratory accidentally while packing those for stealthily shipping to the US with intention to harm. He threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods for allegedly releasing the virus from a top-security lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged late last year.



In response Beijing called the US assertion insane and the World Health Organization said it was speculative. Intelligence agencies around the world, including in the US, have not reached any conclusions about the virus' origin, according to news agencies. The latest row threatens to turn the US-China relationship, already frayed due to the trade war, from bad to worse.



The claim has unsurprisingly drawn fierce rebuttal from the Chinese government, which last week described the accusation as smear intended to bolster Trump's chances in the upcoming November election. But intelligence shared among the Five Eyes network -- an alliance between United States and four Anglophone allies, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada -- also reportedly appears to contradict the Trump administration's assertion.

Scientists have so far largely rejected theories that the novel coronavirus is man-made. Recently public health experts wrote a letter in the Lancet medical journal to condemn such conspiracy theories, citing scientific evidence that "overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife."



The laboratory at the heart of the Trump administration's allegations belongs to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, an affiliate of the central government-run Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is the only lab on the Chinese mainland equipped for the highest level of biocontainment, known as Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4).



BSL-4 labs are designed to study the world's most dangerous pathogens -- those that pose a high risk for transmission, are frequently fatal and most often have no reliable cure, such as coronaviruses, agency reports said

The Wuhan lab was created in the wake of the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic, which swept through China and other parts of Asia in 2002 and 2003. After witnessing the devastation of SARS, the Chinese government decided to build a BSL-4 lab to better prepare the country for future infectious disease outbreaks -- a facility that can diagnose, research, and develop antiviral drugs and vaccines for new pathogens.



The Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory was designed and built with help from France. Construction wasn't finished until the end of 2014, and the lab went into full operation in January 2018 -- an event celebrated in the media as worthy of national pride.



As the ongoing lockdown crippling the global economy, leaders of political parties, government officials, think-tanks, experts, business leaders and social activists in different countries are bickering to confirm that the indefinite lockdown is the panacea against deadly coronavirus COVID-19.



Amid the bickering however, the economic activities are being resumed gradually in different countries across the world where the coronavirus is still taking huge tolls and is poised to kill more unabated as the mankind is yet to develop an effective vaccine.



At a time when it is imperative for all countries to work together to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and restore economic development, some Western politicians are politicizing the pandemic by claiming that China should be held accountable for the pandemic, compensate for the losses the virus has caused to the world and accusing China of exerting "pandemic diplomacy."



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for an all-out effort to end the "tsunami of hate and xenophobia" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as countries continue to ease restrictions.



Guterres' statement also stands for the political leaders of different countries including Bangladesh where the leaders are exchanging barbs instead of seeking a unified and common strategy to fight the deadly coronavirus.











The writer is a Business Editor, The Daily Observer





