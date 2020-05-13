ICT locked down as 22 cops test corona positive





Tribunal's Prosecutor Zead Al-Malum confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

''At least 22 APBn members in tribunal barracks have tested positive forCovid-19. Earlier, a few numbers have been taken outside for treatment. But, 17 more are still inside the tribunal. So, the entire ICT has been put under lockdown," Malum said.

The administrative activities are being done through videoconferencing, he added.

He also called for disinfecting the International Crimes Tribunal immediately.

Deputy Registrar of the Crimes Tribunal Amit Kumar Dey said most of the security personnel were getting better. "We the employees of the ICT are doing office from home for the time being" he added.

Meanwhile, A total of 1,878 policemen were infected with coronavirus as of Tuesday while performing their duties during the pandemic.

























