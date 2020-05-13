Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:41 AM
Home Front Page

Police shut two Dhanmodi shops, Bangabazar

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Police have shut Aranya and Vive, two shops at Dhanmondi in the capital, for not complying with hygiene rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullahil Kafi said the shops were closed on Tuesday as both the big retail shops failed to follow the health guidelines imposed in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
"The shops did not set up any spray arch or tunnel.
They arranged some hand sanitisers for the customers which were not enough," he said, adding that the shops will be allowed to reopen when the authorities follow proper health guidelines.
On Sunday, police enforced the closure of two shopping malls 'ARA Centre' and 'ADC Empire' but allowed them to reopen on Monday after the authorities followed proper health rules, he said.  
Police on Tuesday shut down Bangabazar Market and two fashion outlets in Dhaka for flouting health safety directives to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.
HM Azimul Haque, additional deputy commissioner (Ramna zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Bangabazar Market in Gulistan area was shut around noon on Tuesday,
"The space inside the market is too narrow and congested. It was not ideal to open shops at this time. Besides, no health measures were taken inside the market," the ADC said.
The government imposed a shutdown across the country to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. It allowed the shops to reopen on Sunday. The shops can remain open until 4:00pm provided they follow the health guidelines.


