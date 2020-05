bangladesh

* 11 more die, total 250

* 969 new infected, total 16,660

* Samples tested in 24 hours- 6,773

* Among the fatalities, 7 were men and 4 women

* 152 more people taken to isolation

* Channel 24 reporter, AC land wife infected

* 1,878 policemen infected

* UNO, OC among 11 infected in Netrakona

World

* Total active cases- 2,462,183

* Total deaths- 289,089