DNCC Mayor Atiq takes charge today, DSCC Mayor Taposh on Sunday

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam will take charge today (Wednesday) while Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will take charge on May 17 as per the laws. The two city corporation polls were held on February 1.The two heavyweight Awami League mayor candidates won the city polls with huge margin of votes in the city polls.The two mayors have already taken their oath of office but could not take charge as per the law.According to the law, the current tenure of DSCC will end on May 17, while the current tenure of DNCC ends today (May 13).The first board meeting of the DNCC was held on May 13 in 2015 while that of the DSCC was held on May 16 in 2015.According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of itsfive-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the board of the corporation.Election experts said the city polls were held too earlier.The Daily Observer tried to contact the two mayors of Dhaka North and South City Corporations before taking their charges.DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam told this correspondent that not only coronavirus but also dengue needs to be tackled jointly. Eight testing booths will be set up for coronavirus testing for all classes of people."A hospital built at Mohakhali Bazar has been allotted to the journalists and their family," he added.But DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh did not pick the phone when this correspondent rang him.Taposh has declined to make any comments before taking charge, according to his Personal Assistant Tareq Sikhder.DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said that no medicine has yet been invented to protect against the coronavirus, so we have to manage this contagious disease collectively.He suggest to comply with the World Health Organization (WHO) five policies until an antidote for deadly coronavirus was invented.Mentioning DNCC will fight against both Covid-19 and dengue simultaneously Atiqul Islam said, "We have to run our social campaign to make awareness among the people to manage those infectious diseases. That's why we are going to prepare our billboards for awareness campaign he added."DNCC newly-elected Mayor said eight testing booths will be set up at an early stage for coronavirus testing. After that its number will be increased to 30 Atiqul Islam added.Mentioning Mohakhali Coronavirus hospital will be dedicated for the journalists and their families, the DNCC Mayor said journalists are being infected with the coronavirus while carrying out their duties at risk. To ensure the safety of journalists and their families, we have allotted Mohakhali Bazar hospital for them.DNCC Public Relations Officer ASM Mamun confirmed that an online press conference will be held after Atiqul Islam takes charges.When contacted with newly elected DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Tapas his personal assistance Tareq Sikder said, 'Sir (Fazle Noor Taposh) would not make any comment to the media before taking over his responsibility.'After their election on February 1, Atiqul Islam and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh took oath on February 27.