Covid-19-infected patients on rise in 17 areas of city





In between seventh and ninth week after the identification of the first infected person in the country the number of coronavirus-infected patients in Dhaka has almost tripled.

In some areas of the capital it has increased up to twelve times, said the IEDCR.

April 25 was the last day of the seventh week of infection. Till that day, the number of infected patients in Dhaka was 2,228.

Last Saturday (May 9), the last day of the ninth week of the infection, the number of infected people increased to 6,162, which was 56.14 percent of the total infected people in the country (as of May 9).

Two weeks ago, the rate was 51.50 percent.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has identified 10 areas of the capital as 'hotspots' for the infection of the deadly virus.

The areas are Rajarbagh, Kakrail, Jatrabari, Mugda, Mohakhali, Mohammadpur, Lalbagh, Tejgaon, Babubazar and Malibagh.

Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, the infection was increasing rapidly in some areas of the capital.

There are some areas that were not even identified a few days ago but now they are being infected more and more, she said.

The spread of infection cannot be stopped if hygiene rules and lockdown are not strictly followed, she observed.

According to the IEDCR, Maniknagar has the highest rate of detection in

between eighth and ninth week. Only two people were identified on April 25, which increased to 23 till May 9.

The number has also increased from 3 to 32 people at Farmgate, from 10 to 83 at Malibagh, from 11 to 79 at Babubazar, from 26 to 173 at Kakrail, from 9 to 54 at Shyamoli, from 7 to 41 at Kamrangirchar, from 6 to 29 at Gopibagh, from 34 to 159 at Mohakhali, from 11 to 47 at Agargaon, from 14 to 57 at Badda, from 19 to 64 at Khilgaon, from 20 to 68 at Maghbazar, from 41 to 156 at Mugda, from 12 to 43 at Rampura, from 7 to 39 at Ramna and from 33 to 101 at Tejgaon.

Till the seventh week there were no patients in Manda and Naya Paltan but in the ninth week there were 26 and 32 patients respectively.

At Mohammadpur, Rajarbagh, Dhanmondi, Uttara, Lalbagh, Bangshal and Jatrabari it is also increasing every day although at slow pace. But in the areas of Mirpur it could have been reined in.

Meanwhile, not a single patient has been identified for 31 consecutive days at Tolarbagh of Mirpur in the capital.

As of April 10, 19 people were identified there. After that, samples of more than a hundred people were tested step by step but no virus was found in any of them.

Locals said that they could do it by adhering to strict hygiene rules and lockdown guidelines. The deaths of two residents in this residential area of Mirpur in late March spread panic across the country.

Suddenly Kakrail has been detected as a 'hotspot'. As of April 22, only two patients had been identified in Kakrail. It has now become the third most infected area in the capital.

As of May 9, the number of patients identified here is 173. According to the IEDCR, 25 patients were identified on April 24 in a single day.

On April 27, there were 44 patients. On April 29, the number rose to 74. It rose to as many as 135 in one leap on April 30.

However, Ramna Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam said almost every day, detailed information including the names and addresses of the identified patients are given by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"But we haven't found so many patients in the entire Ramna Police Station area.

The number of infected patients tripled in between seventh and nineth week in Old Dhaka too.

On April 25, a total of 497 people were identified in Old Dhaka. On May 9, it increased to 1,505 people.

Lalbagh, Bangshal, Babubazar, Gandaria, Swamibagh, Chawkbarazar and Hazaribagh have become the 'hotspots' of Coronavirus in old Dhaka.

































