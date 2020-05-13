Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:40 AM
Front Page

1,878 cops infected with Covid-19 so far

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
Staff Correspondent

As many as 1,878 policemen were infected with coronavirus as of Tuesday while performing their duties during the pandemic.
Of the infected policemen, 865 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, sources at Police headquarters said.  In the meantime, seven members of the law enforcement agency died of Covid-19, sources added.
At present, 4,961 policemen are in quarantine while 1,159 are being treated at isolation units of different hospitals. Besides, 298 cops made full recovery.
Members of Bangladesh
Police, Armed forces, and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.
Meanwhile, 345 members of Armed Forces both in-service and retired military/civilian members and their families were admitted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) with coronavirus infection as of Monday.
Among them, 88 made full recovery, six have died and all other patients admitted to the hospital are healthy, said a media release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate.
Even though the government extended the general holidays until May 16, it permitted the businessmen to keep shopping malls, markets open considering Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr from Sunday.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Police recently hired Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.  The country has so far reported 16,660.coronavirus cases and 250 deaths.
Twenty people, including an Assistant Commissioner (Land) and her husband, were diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday in Keraniganj in Dhaka.
 Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain said total coronavirus cases in the upazila now stand at 327.  The newly infected people have been asked to stay in home quarantine, Dr Mobarak said.


