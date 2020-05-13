969 new get infected, 11 more die of corona



LOCKDOWN UNLOCKED: People cram capital’s Nawabpur Road risking infection of coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon after easing of the lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"Besides, 11 more people died from the virus infection during the period, taking the death toll in the country to 250," said Additional Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at its daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 37 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country

tested 6,773 samples, she added.

During the period, 245 more patients recovered from the disease raising the total recovery number across the country to 3,147.

Of the 11 dead, seven were men and four women. "Five were residents of Dhaka city, one hailed Narayanganj, one from Narsingdi, two from Chattogram division and one from Sylhet division," said Dr Nasima.

While sharing the age-wise analysis of the deceased, Nasima said there were three people in the 51-60 age group while five of 61-70, two of 71- 80 and one of 81-90 age group, she said.

In the last 24 hours, 152 people with symptoms of coronavirus were taken to isolation. There are currently 2,361 people in isolation, Dr Nasima said.

Another 1,666 people were also quarantined during the period.

A new laboratory for detecting coronavirus has been set up at Noakhali Science and Technology University. With this, the number of laboratories for coronavirus detection in the country has risen to 38.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 while the first death on March 18.

The global death tally from the coronavirus pandemic reached 287,293 as of Tuesday morning.

Since the first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,254,800 people globally, according to worldometer.

So far, 1,527,144 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. -UNB



























With the detection of 969new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, the total number of such cases in Bangladesh stood at 16,660, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)."Besides, 11 more people died from the virus infection during the period, taking the death toll in the country to 250," said Additional Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at its daily online briefing.In the last 24 hours, 37 coronavirus testing laboratories across the countrytested 6,773 samples, she added.During the period, 245 more patients recovered from the disease raising the total recovery number across the country to 3,147.Of the 11 dead, seven were men and four women. "Five were residents of Dhaka city, one hailed Narayanganj, one from Narsingdi, two from Chattogram division and one from Sylhet division," said Dr Nasima.While sharing the age-wise analysis of the deceased, Nasima said there were three people in the 51-60 age group while five of 61-70, two of 71- 80 and one of 81-90 age group, she said.In the last 24 hours, 152 people with symptoms of coronavirus were taken to isolation. There are currently 2,361 people in isolation, Dr Nasima said.Another 1,666 people were also quarantined during the period.A new laboratory for detecting coronavirus has been set up at Noakhali Science and Technology University. With this, the number of laboratories for coronavirus detection in the country has risen to 38.Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 while the first death on March 18.The global death tally from the coronavirus pandemic reached 287,293 as of Tuesday morning.Since the first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,254,800 people globally, according to worldometer.So far, 1,527,144 people have recovered from COVID-19.The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. -UNB