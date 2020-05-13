Video
Samsung launches campaign ‘Eid EbarAshbe Bari’

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

As COVID-19 spreads around Bangladesh, social distancing and staying home has become necessary to save lives and decrease the anticipated spike of new cases. Keeping that in mind, Samsung Bangladesh has launched an Eid campaign, called 'Eid EbarAshbe Bari'. Hence, all products purchased through this campaign will be delivered to the customers' homes maintaining maximum hygiene, according to press release.
During this campaign, customers will be able to receive up to BDT 200,000 instant cashback when they purchase selected models of Television, Refrigerator, Residential Air-Conditioner (RAC), Washing Machine, Dryer, and Microwave Oven.  
To make the Eid more joyous, there will be a special discount of up to 50% on combo purchases. Customers will receive a discount if they purchase a Sound Bar with Television (minimum 50-inch). The customers will also receive up to 50% discount if they are buying Upright Fridge & Freezer or Microwave Oven with an Air-Conditioner or Washing Machine in a bundle.


