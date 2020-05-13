Video
Abul Khair Group opens Oxygen supply for Corona treatment

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Chattogram, Abul Khair Group has opened its own production system to alleviate the oxygen crisis in the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus in the country, said a press release.
The program was inaugurated early on Tuesday at the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) Hospital in Fauzdarhat, Chattogram by supplying oxygen cylinders to the hospital.
In the program, senior officials of the health department, hospital, and Abul Khair group were present among others. The supply will continue as long as it is needed, the company officials said.
Abul Khair Group has already completed the filling by procuring 300 new imported cylinders to start operations as soon as possible. The capacity of each cylinder is 1.4 cubic meters.
If the government agencies send additional cylinders for oxygen filling outside the cylinders provided by Abul Khair Group, they will be filled, the company official added.




Hospitals in need of oxygen are requested to contact the helpline number (01988802166), the press release said.




