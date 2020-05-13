Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:40 AM
Modi announces $270b virus economic package

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, May 12: India PM announces $270 bn virus economic package. Modi addressed the nation, a day after his six-hour meeting with Chief Ministers on the road ahead after May 17, when the nationwide coronavirus lockdown is due to end.
This is his third such address since he announced the lockdown in late March to slow the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19. The Prime Minister announced "Lockdown 4" after May 17, which would be completely different, with new rules. He also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for what he called "Mission Self-Reliant India" to tide over the coronavirus crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday. The Prime Minister's address to the nation began at 8 pm where he announced a financial package for various sectors dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
"This package is worth Rs 20 lakh crore, or 10 per cent of India' Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It will empower various different sectors of the society. Rs 20 lakh crore package in 2020 will speed up India's journey to become self-reliant," PM?Modi said in his address to the nation.
He sai that the Finance Ministry will give details about the package in coming days.
"This package focuses on land, labour, liquidity and law. It will help small industries and MSMEs," said PM?Modi.    —AFP


