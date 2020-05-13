Big shopping malls keep shutter closed, buyers are few in market



Empty jamuna park city shopping mall

Meanwhile, most of over 5 lakhs shop employees remained out of job as the owners of big shopping malls and market places didn't open shops for Eid sales. Many fear they will lose salary and bonuses which makes their life a little comfortable. Some were demonstrating at outside Gawsia market for payment of arrears. The reopening has not opened their fate.

In the last three days some way side vendors also opened open air shops but no buyers were noticeable. At some market places limited buyers were found but many were breaking health guidelines for disinfectants, and sanitizers.

The relaxation of lockdown has already caused a surge in the number of Coronavirus infection and dearth in the city and all over the country causing a meltdown of the lockdown and making the fight against coronavirus almost ineffective.

Golam Rahman, President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) said no matter how many health guidelines were given by the government, the market will spread the virus if it opens. It should have been delayed, he said.

While visiting different city markets this correspondent found, many big shopping malls and markets including Bosundhora shopping mall at Karwan Bazar, Jomuna Future Park at Progoti Soroni and Gaochhia market at New Market area were closed. Shop owners took the decision on health ground, they said.

On the other hand, some markets and fashion houses in the capital's Elephant Road, Baily Road Mirpur-10 and 11, Shewrapara, Kazipara, Shantinagar, and old Dhaka were found open for few hours of the day but presence of buyers were just few.

Imam Hossain, a shoe trader at Elephant Road told the Daily Observer, "All our shops are open; we opened showrooms after 45 days but buyers were just few."

President of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, Helal Uddin, said only a limited number of markets and shops opened. Due to lack of proper preparation in a short time, all markets could not open. Most shop employees are staying out of Dhaka. He said buyers are few and sales have dropped.

Customers not coming to Islampur wholesale market although it is open for the last three days, said Manik Islam, a whole seller at the market. "I am afraid that this Eid business will not be big. Wholesale clothing shops in different city areas not well, he said.

Sales in Eid market last year were at Tk50,000 crore but this year it may not anywhere closer. Bangladesh Shop Owners Association (BSOA) sources said Eid sales for garment items were around Tk 35,000 crore last year but it may be closer to Tk 5000 crore this year.

A female shop owners At Elephent Roas said she had borrowed money to pick Eid clothing but there is no sale and she wonder how to repay the loan, bearing interest.

This year online sale is gathering space. Big brands like Arong, Key Craft, Anjanj as well as small online shops are selling well. But for big brands prior registration to obtain a code for entry into the shop is making business difficult.

Shahin Ahmed a fashion entrepreneur said the number of workers directly affected across the country is around five lakh and they would lose around Tk 5000 loses during this Eid-ul Fitre.

Shaheen Ahmed also fears many workers who work for fashion houses may be forced to leave the sector and work in other sectors.















