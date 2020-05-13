US may face 'needless suffering, death': Top doctor Fauci warns

WASHINGTON, May 12: The US's top infectious diseases doctor is to tell senators that the country will suffer "needless suffering and death" if it opens up too soon.

In an email to the New York Times, Dr Anthony Fauci set out the arguments he intends to make at Tuesday's hearing. "If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to Open America Again, then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks," he told the newspaper.

More than 80,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the US. Re-opening the country prematurely "will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal" said the doctor, who is a key member of the White House coronavirus task force. -BBC