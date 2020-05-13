Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:39 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

US may face 'needless suffering, death': Top doctor Fauci warns

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

WASHINGTON, May 12: The US's top infectious diseases doctor is to tell senators that the country will suffer "needless suffering and death" if it opens up too soon.
In an email to the New York Times, Dr Anthony Fauci set out the arguments he intends to make at Tuesday's hearing.  "If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to Open America Again, then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks," he told the newspaper.
More than 80,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the US.  Re-opening the country prematurely "will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal" said the doctor, who is a key member of the White House coronavirus task force.     -BBC



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US may face 'needless suffering, death': Top doctor Fauci warns
Bangldesh Jubo Shakti forms a human chain
Asian Journalist Society staged a demonstration in front of National Press Club
Power supply resumed at Ulan, Basabo, Khilgaon, Malibagh, Rampura and WAPDA areas
Trump: ‘No rush’ for relief bill despite dire jobless numbers
Samajtantrik Chhatra Front forms a human chain
BD export earning was half the remittance inflow in April amid pandemic
Cartoonist, writer held in case under DSA


Latest News
Prof Shibli Rubayat to head SEC chairman
158 Bangladeshis to arrive from Malaysia today
One more nurse contracts corona in Rangamati
Brazil registers record death rate
KSA to enforce nationwide 24 hrs curfew during Eid
Rohit Sharma to join Tamim’s live show on Friday
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 reaches 292,816
Thakurgaon virtual court: Hearing on 4 cases held on first day
Robi, Banglalink, Teletalk want steps against GP offers
Most Read News
First virtual court orders to stop killing Dolphins in Halda
345 military personnel, family members infected with Covid-19
Holidays may be extended till May 31 as infection rises
Health DG Abul Kalam is at isolation
PRAN foods distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
IOJ chairman Latif Nezami passes away
First prisoner dies of COVID-19 in Sylhet hospital
GCC executive engineer's body recovered
Loan defaulters allowed for corona stimulus package
Coronavirus deaths, cases continue to rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft