Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:39 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Malaysia seizes 1368 migrants

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12: Malaysia has detained 1,368 undocumented migrants in an area under lockdown in the latest such raid despite fears the crackdown could push vulnerable people into hiding and increase the risk of coronavirus infection in overcrowded detention centres.
The people from Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Bangladesh were rounded up in an area near a large market just outside the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, the Immigration Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
The raid on Monday, which included 261 women and 98 children, followed a similar roundup last week, which alarmed the United Nations and rights groups.  The migrants' offences included lacking proper identification, overstaying, and holding false papers, authorities said. They have defended the arrests as necessary to preserve law and prevent the migrants from travelling.
With 6,742 cases and 109 deaths, Malaysia eased movement curbs earlier this month but has kept tight restrictions on several areas where there have been new outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysia seizes 1368 migrants
Israel soldier killed in West Bank
Putin's spokesman has virus
Can the rest of the world fill the void of China, US?
USSC enters fray over Trump tax documents
India’s CO2 emissions fall for first time in four decades
Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments
WHO urges ‘extreme vigilance’ as countries exit lockdown


Latest News
Prof Shibli Rubayat to head SEC chairman
158 Bangladeshis to arrive from Malaysia today
One more nurse contracts corona in Rangamati
Brazil registers record death rate
KSA to enforce nationwide 24 hrs curfew during Eid
Rohit Sharma to join Tamim’s live show on Friday
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 reaches 292,816
Thakurgaon virtual court: Hearing on 4 cases held on first day
Robi, Banglalink, Teletalk want steps against GP offers
Most Read News
First virtual court orders to stop killing Dolphins in Halda
345 military personnel, family members infected with Covid-19
Holidays may be extended till May 31 as infection rises
Health DG Abul Kalam is at isolation
PRAN foods distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
IOJ chairman Latif Nezami passes away
First prisoner dies of COVID-19 in Sylhet hospital
GCC executive engineer's body recovered
Loan defaulters allowed for corona stimulus package
Coronavirus deaths, cases continue to rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft