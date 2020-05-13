Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:39 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Israel soldier killed in West Bank

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

YAABAD, May 12: The Israeli army suffered its first fatality this year on Tuesday when a Palestinian stonethrower killed a soldier in the occupied West Bank, a day before US-Israeli talks on annexation.
The army said the 21-year-old soldier was hit in the head "during operational activity" in the village of Yaabad near the northern city of Jenin.
Palestinian security sources said that clashes erupted overnight when Israeli forces raided the village. The unrest came a day before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due in Jerusalem for discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and incoming defence minister Benny Gantz.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysia seizes 1368 migrants
Israel soldier killed in West Bank
Putin's spokesman has virus
Can the rest of the world fill the void of China, US?
USSC enters fray over Trump tax documents
India’s CO2 emissions fall for first time in four decades
Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments
WHO urges ‘extreme vigilance’ as countries exit lockdown


Latest News
Prof Shibli Rubayat to head SEC chairman
158 Bangladeshis to arrive from Malaysia today
One more nurse contracts corona in Rangamati
Brazil registers record death rate
KSA to enforce nationwide 24 hrs curfew during Eid
Rohit Sharma to join Tamim’s live show on Friday
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 reaches 292,816
Thakurgaon virtual court: Hearing on 4 cases held on first day
Robi, Banglalink, Teletalk want steps against GP offers
Most Read News
First virtual court orders to stop killing Dolphins in Halda
345 military personnel, family members infected with Covid-19
Holidays may be extended till May 31 as infection rises
Health DG Abul Kalam is at isolation
PRAN foods distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
IOJ chairman Latif Nezami passes away
First prisoner dies of COVID-19 in Sylhet hospital
GCC executive engineer's body recovered
Loan defaulters allowed for corona stimulus package
Coronavirus deaths, cases continue to rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft