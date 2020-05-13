Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:39 AM
Putin's spokesman has virus

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020

MOSCOW, May 12: Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was receiving treatment at hospital, Russian news agencies reported.
"Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment," Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
Peskov said he had last met Putin in person over a month ago, the TASS news agency reported. The Kremlin says Putin's health is rigorously protected and that he gets the best medical treatment Russia has to offer. Putin, who has been working remotely from his residence outside Moscow and holding many meetings via video conference, held a face-to-face meeting earlier on Tuesday with Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft.     -REUTERS


