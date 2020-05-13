USSC enters fray over Trump tax documents





The high court's nine justices, confined at home by the novel coronavirus pandemic, will question lawyers for both sides at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) by telephone in a highly anticipated session to be broadcast live.

The court's ruling, expected before the end of June, will allow the justices to render a decision before the November 3 presidential election in which Trump is seeking a second term in office.

The former real estate magnate, who used his fortune as an argument in his 2016 election campaign, is the first president since Richard Nixon in the 1970s to refuse to release his tax returns -- prompting speculation about his true worth and his possible financial entanglements.

Beyond Trump's case, the Supreme Court's decision will also have profound long-term implications for the balance of powers in the United States.

The president's lawyers maintain that during his time in office he effectively has complete legal immunity, which is necessary for him to focus on his work without being investigated by lawyers or members of Congress. -AFP



















