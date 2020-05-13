Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments





White House staff ordered to wear masks

White House staff have been ordered to wear masks when entering the West Wing after two aides tested positive for coronavirus.

The White House personnel office has said that staff must cover their faces at all times except when seated at their desks, socially distant from colleagues. The directive comes after an aide for Vice-President Mike Pence and a valet for President Trump fell ill.

Trump said he required the policy. Appearing without a mask in the Rose Garden for a press briefing on Monday, however, the president claimed he did not need to follow the directive because he kept "far away from everyone", and played down the White House infections.

Russia cases surge to world's second highest

As it begins to ease its nationwide lockdown, Russia becomes the country with the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases. The new cases bring Russia's total to 232,243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and Spain and now behind only the United States. In Saint Petersburg, five people die in a hospital for coronavirus patients, including some attached to ventilators. The city's governor says it appears one of the ventilators at the hospital short-circuited and caught fire.

More than 286,000 dead

At least 286,122 coronavirus deaths have been recorded since the epidemic surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources. There have been more than 4.18 million officially recorded cases in 195 countries and territories. The United States has recorded most deaths at 80,684. It is followed by Britain (32,065), Italy (30,739), Spain (26,920) and France (26,643).

Wuhan plans mass testing

The Chinese city of Wuhan, original epicentre of the pandemic, plans to conduct tests on its entire population of 11 million people after new cases emerge for the first time in weeks.

India's trains roll again

India's enormous railway network tentatively grinds back to life as a gradual lifting of lockdown gathers pace even as new cases surge. Two trains leave New Delhi with 2,300 people on board. Others leave different cities including Mumbai.

Spain quarantine

People arriving in Spain will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine, the government announces, with the measure to come into effect on Friday and remain in place until May 24, and beyond if necessary. The measure will not apply to cross-border workers, those transporting goods, airline staff and medical personnel as long as they have not been in contact with anyone infected by the virus.

No parks for Parisians

The French government shoots down a request by the Paris mayor to reopen parks and public gardens in the city, closed since mid-March. "It can be all too tempting with the sun out, for people to gather in groups that are too large... and to not respect the social-distancing measures," says Health Minister Olivier Veran.

New cases in virus 'ground zero'

After more than a month without reporting any new cases, Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak first emerged, reports five new infections, on top of one announced on Sunday. Mainland China has registered no new coronavirus deaths for nearly a month. In a sign that life is gradually returning to normal in the country, Shanghai Disneyland throws open its doors following a three-month shutdown.

Museums collect lockdown relics

Museums are already gathering testimony and objects to remember life under the historic lockdown. The Museum of London has launched an appeal for people to donate items that reflect their lives during the outbreak, including face masks and slippers. -AFP



























