Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:38 AM
IPL cancellation could cost Indian cricket half a billion dollars

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

NEW DELHI, MAY 12: Scrapping the money-spinning Indian Premier League this year because of the coronavirus pandemic would cost more than half a billion dollars, but cutting players' pay was not yet being considered, a top official has told AFP.




The world's richest Twenty20 tournament is staring at a first wipeout in its 12-year history after the original March 29 start date was postponed repeatedly.
Cancellation of the IPL for 2020 would mean a huge financial hit.
"The BCCI is looking at a big revenue loss. In case the IPL does not take place, the loss would be close to 40 billion rupees ($530 million), or even more," said Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer Arun Dhumal.
India, like other cricket nations, is anxious to see a return to competitive international sport, but has to follow government orders and advice.     -AFP



