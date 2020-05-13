Rubel provides assistance for people in Bagerhat





This time he provided assistance to 350 families who are in need of aid due to the stalemate caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

This is the second time that Rubel provided aid to his people in Bagerhat. First time in the last month, he came up for assistance to 500 families in his locality.

Not only this, in Dhaka, he also aided 250 families.

"From yesterday I started distributing those packets to the destitute," Rubel told the reporters. "This is the second time, I provided assistance to the Bagerhat people. I also gave my assistance to 250 families in Dhaka. Hopefully I can continue it and stand by the people in the time of difficulties." -BSS























