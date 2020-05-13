Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:38 AM
Late Hansie Cronje's father no more

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
BIPIN DANI

Former South Africa captain late Hansie Cronje's father, Ewie Cronje passed away at his residence in  Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon.
"My dad went to be with Lord at 2:05 pm this afternoon. He was at peace and we are so thankful for the full life he had and wonderful dad that he was", his elder son Frans Cronje, who has sent a note to his friends including this reporter, said.
"From my mom, my sister and me, thank you so much for all the wonderful messages of the last few months. We will not be able to answer phone calls today, but will read every Whats App and other message. With much love...".
"We decided, due to Covid 19 not to have any funeral at this stage. We will notify friends and family of any future arrangements", he note further said.
The family has also sent a photograph, which was taken in January this year, when he said goodbye's to the family.
"Yes, he had kept the photo my my younger brother Hansie just above his bed", Frans added.













