

SLC invites sports doctor to brief two national captains and Head Coach

Daminda Attanayake is an experienced visiting lecturer with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry. Working with the sports ministry she is a strong education professional with a MSc focused in Sports and Exercise Medicine from Queen Mary, University of London.

The one-hour meeting, which took place at the SLC Head Quarter on Tuesday morning was also attended by the head coach Mickey Arthur and the batting coach Grant Flower, it is learnt here.

"No specific date for the commencement of the net session was finalised but it was made clear that the group of only 15 players can begin the practice at a time and those who begin practice will be required to be isolated. If they are put up in a hotel or a residential camp, they will not be allowed to go home for two weeks and no visitor will be allowed in the gym or ground wherever they train", one of the sources, said.

"During this period their meals will be specially prepared and no outside food will be allowed".

"Both captains and support staff members are keen to begin net practice for the players soon but they also empathised the importance of maintaining their medical safety".

The coaches may decide to begin the practice sessions in different stages and fast bowlers may be put on trial first.

Another round of meeting is likely to take place after 10 days and it unlikely that the net practice can begin before June 1.



























Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) invited the sports medicine doctor (Mrs.) Daminda Attanayake to brief the two captains- Dimuth Karunaratne (Test & ODI) Lasith Malinga (T-20I) -and members of the support staff on the procedure to follow to begin the practice for the players.Daminda Attanayake is an experienced visiting lecturer with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry. Working with the sports ministry she is a strong education professional with a MSc focused in Sports and Exercise Medicine from Queen Mary, University of London.The one-hour meeting, which took place at the SLC Head Quarter on Tuesday morning was also attended by the head coach Mickey Arthur and the batting coach Grant Flower, it is learnt here."No specific date for the commencement of the net session was finalised but it was made clear that the group of only 15 players can begin the practice at a time and those who begin practice will be required to be isolated. If they are put up in a hotel or a residential camp, they will not be allowed to go home for two weeks and no visitor will be allowed in the gym or ground wherever they train", one of the sources, said."During this period their meals will be specially prepared and no outside food will be allowed"."Both captains and support staff members are keen to begin net practice for the players soon but they also empathised the importance of maintaining their medical safety".The coaches may decide to begin the practice sessions in different stages and fast bowlers may be put on trial first.Another round of meeting is likely to take place after 10 days and it unlikely that the net practice can begin before June 1.